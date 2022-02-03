Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has announced it will be showing several of this season’s National Theatre screenings from London’s West End on its big screen, starting this coming weekend.

Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning play Leopoldstadt will be shown on Saturday February 5th at 7pm at Burnham’s Princess Theatre.

At the beginning of the 20th century, Leopoldstadt was the old, crowded Jewish quarter of Vienna, Austria.

Hermann Merz, a factory owner and baptised Jew, married Catholic Gretl. The audience will follow his family’s story across half a century, passing through the convulsions of war, revolution, impoverishment, annexation by Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

A company of 40 actors represent each generation of the family in this epic, intimate play.

Full price tickets cost £16, Members £14, Under 16s £11.

To book seats, click here. For more information, contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.