Naturists who divided opinion at a Burnham-On-Sea pub after they enjoyed a drink and a meal while naked are putting cash behind the bar so local supporters can enjoy a drink.

Neil Cox, 34, and Danielle Quiggan, 35, shocked some pubgoers, while others were undaunted when they turned up naked at The Railway Inn, as reported here.

The two enjoy a pint and a burger during their visit earliier this month which attracted national media attention.

They said that staff had been friendly and a number of customers chatted to them and took selfies. However, there were several negative comments on TripAdvisor.

Neil has since set up a crowdfunding page to thank locals who supported their right to strip off in the Burnham-On-Sea pub.

He says: “We’re Neil and Danielle, two naturists that live a mostly naked life and have spent a lot of time naked in more public places. There was a lovely pub in Burnham that let us in recently, and has received a lot of press attention as a result of our visit there naked and a few (probably fake) TripAdvisor reviews.”

He says the owners aren’t used to the attention and throughout all of this they’ve continued to back their decision to allow them in.

“Some of the locals are organising a get together in the pub to show support and we want to show them that we value their support and put some money behind the bar, and if the owners want to, turn that into a positive news story. We’ve contributed £250 and are hoping that we’ll be able to hit £500.”

Over £1,250 has been raised so far via the page here.