New £11m outdoor lido and water attractions set to open at Brean’s Unity Beach holiday park

Brean’s Unity Beach holiday park is set to open a huge new £11million outdoor leisure development this month featuring a new lido, splash pool and a new family attractions.

Former Team GB Olympic swimmer Dame Sharron Davies will be the VIP guest invited to perform the grand opening of the new facilities on July 18th.

The centrepiece of the project is the impressive new outdoor lido, a spacious pool area designed to host around 400 people. Alongside it sits a seaside‑themed splash zone with interactive water play areas for younger children plus a new outdoor space for holidaymakers, caravan owners and — each afternoon, space permitting — local residents for a small entry fee.

A Unity Beach spokesperson says the development marks one of the largest investments ever made at the holiday park, transforming the resort’s outdoor offering next to Brean Splash Water Park with new play areas, family relaxation zones and even a dedicated dog agility area.

A new Activity Barn adds further variety, offering instructor‑led sessions including archery, rifle shooting and axe throwing, while a Creative Arts Studio opposite the splash entrance will host pottery painting, messy play, arts and crafts and build‑a‑bear workshops.

Both venues are open to the general public as well as park guests, with activities and 15 outdoor cabanas bookable via the Unity website.

New outdoor bars and large entertainment screens have also been installed, entertaning visitors with refreshments while enjoying live sport, films and evening entertainment throughout the summer.

The park held a soft launch earlier this week and Kelly Podbury, water park manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the feedback from visitors has been positive. “We’ve received lots of great feedback and everyone is excited to see these new facilities opening in Brean. There’s nothing like them in the region.”

She says the indoor and outdoor splash experiences at Brean Splash will now operate separately. Indoor splash sessions—including the main pool, splash zone and indoor slides—remain bookable via the website or Unity app for owners, holiday guests and the general public.

Outdoor splash, which includes the new lido, outdoor slides and seaside splash pad, will run from 10am–5pm for owners and holidaymakers, with general public access from 1pm subject to capacity.

Fifteen new cabanas, each seating four and complete with a stocked fridge, can also be booked online, with any remaining available to the public from 1pm.

The resort operators say the £11m investment is part of a wider programme of improvements aimed at expanding facilities for both holidaymakers and day visitors, strengthening Unity Beach’s position as one of Somerset’s leading coastal destinations.