A new £15,000 environmentally-friendly public play area has opened in Burnham-On-Sea in time for the start of the summer holidays.

The facilities in St Christopher’s Way, Burnham-On-Sea have a new toddler multi-play unit and roundabout, pictured here.

“The new play equipment is a new Greenline range made out of recycled bottled and old fishing nets,” says Sedgemoor District Council’s Claire Faun.

The total cost will be £15,000, the council confirmed.