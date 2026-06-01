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New 2026 Burnham Shoppers’ Guide launched ahead of summer season

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-On-Sea’s great choice of independent shops are being put in the spotlight with the launch of a new 2026 Burnham-On-Sea Shopping Guide, unveiled this week by Burnham Chamber of Trade.

The free leaflet, produced by the Chamber, offers a handy directory of the town’s independent shops along with a snapshot of the things to see and do in Burnham over the summer.

It aims to encourage residents and visitors to explore the High Street, discover local businesses, and support the town’s independent businesses. Copies are now available from Burnham’s seafront tourist information centre.

The publication also highlights key community events over the summer such as Burnham’s classic car show in the town centre on June 6th and the emergency services day on August 30th, helping visitors plan their stay and giving locals a reminder of what’s on their doorstep.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesperson says: “Burnham’s independent traders are at the heart of our town, and this guide is designed to  promote the wide variety in the town centre. We’re proud to champion our local businesses and hope the leaflet encourages more people to explore the town centre and shop locally this summer.”

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