2.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Mar 12, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew 20mph speed limit signs welcomed outside Burnham-On-Sea school
News

New 20mph speed limit signs welcomed outside Burnham-On-Sea school

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The introduction of new 20mph speed signs along a busy road near a Burnham-On-Sea school have been welcomed as a boost to safety.

The signs, which include flashing lights at peak times, have been introduced along Burnham’s Love Lane approaching the entrance gate to St Andrew’s School.

Lisa Dadds, Director of Primary Education for The Priory Learning Trust, which oversees the school, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are absolutely delighted that investment continues to be made to improve the safety of our children and families.”

“Visual reminders really do help to slow traffic down and we welcome this addition to our community.”

It comes after Burnham and Highbridge town councillors last year considered several locations for the new signs.

They decided that St Andrew’s School in Love Lane had the highest need for a new speed limit in order to boost safety. Calls for a new 20mph speed limit in Love Lane were first raised in 2023.

Burnham-On-Sea Love Lane

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea theatre group BEES celebrates winning two top drama awards

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
2.1 ° C
2.8 °
1.1 °
81 %
0.3kmh
20 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
7 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com