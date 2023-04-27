The developer behind a huge new 248-home housing development in Highbridge is set to hold its launch event in May.

Construction work on the new Isleport Grove housing development — alongside Isleport Lane — began last year and the first homes are set to be completed this autumn.

Developer Countryside Partnerships says it is making “good progress” at the site and its launch event at the end of May will see potential buyers able to visit the 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom show homes.

The company pledged earlier this year that 30% of the new homes will be classed as ‘affordable’.

Darren Dancey, Countryside Partnerships Managing Director in the South West, said this week: “We are thrilled to be opening our new show home and sales office at Isleport Grove and welcome potential buyers to take a look and get an idea of what life at this development could look like.”

“Isleport Grove will appeal to anyone looking for a well-located new home. It offers buyers the perfect balance of both country and coastal life without having to compromise on excellent local amenities and transport links.”

The site is one of several development sites in and around Highbridge with hundreds of new homes being built at Brue Farm, Walrow and other sites.

Many residents remain concerned at the scale of the development and the impact of a growing population on public services such as doctors, dentists and schools.