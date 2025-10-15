New £4bn EV battery factory begins to take shape as construction progresses

Construction of a major new electric vehicle battery gigafactory – which promises to create significant job opportunities in the Burnham-On-Sea area – is progressing rapidly at the Gravity Business Park between Puriton and Woolavington.

The £4bn development, led by Agratas, is now visibly taking shape, with over 4,000 tonnes of steel already erected for Building One since work began earlier this year.

Agratas, Tata Group’s global battery business, is investing £4bn in the former Royal Ordnance Factory site just off junction 23 of the M5.

Construction is expected to take two years, with about 500 people on site by the end of 2025, and going up to 2,000 in 2026.

Balfour Beatty is currently undertaking early site setup works for a National Grid Electricity Transmission substation, including a temporary construction compound adjacent to Woolavington Road.

A spokesperson adds that the substation will serve as a vital grid connection for both Agratas and the wider Gravity development.

“Further groundwork is underway across the site, including the diversion of the existing mains gas supply, which is due for completion imminently.”

“Works for a Village Enhancement Scheme are expected to begin soon, with physical construction starting in Q1 2026. The scheme will introduce traffic calming measures and a new pedestrian/cycle path linking Puriton and Woolavington.”

Agratas has also received planning consent for amendments to Building One, and submitted an application for Phase One of the site’s ring road, with construction expected to begin early next year.

“From late October, NGET will begin laying foundations for gantries beneath existing overhead lines, with main construction works scheduled to start in the New Year, subject to the LDO compliance process.”

The gigafactory is set to be the largest of its kind in the UK, bringing significant investment and job opportunities to the region, including the Burnham-On-Sea area.