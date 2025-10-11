New 5pm road closures announced for Burnham Carnival procession route

Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea Carnival have announced several changes to the event’s road closures are being introduced.

The spectacular Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2025 takes place on Monday November 3rd, with over 70 entries.

New this year is the addition of a ‘temporary clearway’ along Burnham Road, and parts of Worston Lane, Killarney Avenue, Rosewood Drive and Archer Drive from 2pm on carnival day.

A temporary clearway is a section of road where stopping is prohibited — intended to keep traffic moving.

Carnival Event Traffic Manager Sean Mattravers says this has been introduced as parking suspension was previously being ignored. “This year there will also be Parking Enforcement Officers and light recovery on standby.”

New 5pm road closures

The carnival organisers say that because crowds have started to gather along the route earlier, there will be new 5pm road closures in place on carnival day for spectator safety.

“The earlier road closures times, for the procession route, have been asked for by Police and Somerset Highways, for spectator safety,” adds Sean.

“Our plan this year is to have mobile teams out assessing the spectators around the route and only closing the roads when absolutely necessary.”

Roads closed on Monday:

From 5pm:

B3140 Love Lane, B3140 Manor Road, B3140 Berrow Road, Victoria Street, Highstreet, Princess Street, College Street, Cross Street, Adam Street, South Street, Abingdon Street, Pier Street, Old Station Approach, Marine Drive, B3139 Oxford Street, B3139 Highbridge Road.

From 8pm:

B3140 Queens Drive.

Roads closed on Saturday:

On the Saturday evening (November 1st), to allow the safe arrival of carnival carts after the Bridgwater Carnival, these roads will be closed from 7pm until 1am on Tuesday November 5th: Frank Foley Parkway from its junction with Ben Travers Way (N) to its junction with Ben Travers Way (S); and also Queens Drive from its junction with the Love Lane Roundabout to its junction with Stoddens Lane. The section of Queens Drive that is open from Edithmead Roundabout to Stoddens Lane will have a reduced speed limit of 30mph in place.

A Residents Notice letter with further details in is available to download from the traffic management page of the carnival website here. Questions can be emailed to traffic@hboscarnival.org.uk