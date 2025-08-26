New amusement arcade to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

A former night club building in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is set to open soon as a new amusement arcade.

The ground floor of the former Skye Bar in Burnham High Street has been turned into an amusement arcade called Casino Slots by its new owners, as first reported here in May.

Owner Steve Edwards told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have refurbished the interior to bring it back into use.”

Steve operates several other similar premises across the UK and believes the location is well suited to returning it to an arcade.

There are no immediate plans for the first floor, which was previously the night club. A previous planning application had earmarked new flats there.

Skye Bar closed on December 31st, 2013, as reported here, and it was previously Shakers night club before then.