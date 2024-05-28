13.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 29, 2024
News

New street art in Brean sparks fresh local rumours of a link to Banksy

Street art that some believe could be the work of renowned street artist Banksy has appeared on the wall of a public toilet block in Brean this week.

The black and white spray painted image of a lamb has appeared on the toilet block next to the Brean Down cafe, as pictured here.

Visitors spotted the new artwork on Tuesday morning (May 28th) and posted images on social media, prompting comments about the Banksy link.

The famous artist has not confirmed whether the mural is his own work – and there has been similiar speculation in the past.

There have been Banksy-style works of street art in our area. Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that a similar Banksy-style image had appeared at the entrance to Brean beach in August 2021.

A separate piece of art in Brean of a spray-painted black and white image of a girl reading a newspaper was also reported here in October 2021.

