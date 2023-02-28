Avon and Somerset Police have appointed Joanne Hall as Assistant Chief Constable, who took up her post on Monday 27th February.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “I’m delighted to have Jo join our team here at Avon and Somerset. She brings with her a passion for policing, values that align with our own and some very relevant experience.”

“She will also bring a fresh perspective and I have no doubt she will help us speed all the more quickly towards our ambition for outstanding policing for everyone.”

ACC Hall will take on the Investigations and Ops Support portfolios and will be the force lead for violence against women and girls (VAWG).

She has 22 years of police service, first joining South Wales Police in a police staff role before becoming a PC in 1999, patrolling Barry and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Two years later, Jo transferred to Devon and Cornwall Police and since then has worked mainly in investigations, in detective roles at all ranks. When the G7 summit was hosted in Cornwall, she was the public face of the policing operation.

Jo said: “My roots are firmly in the West Country and I’m delighted to be continuing my policing career in the South West.”

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Avon and Somerset – I feel aligned to the organisation’s values of being caring, courageous, inclusive and learning. I want to look after people and ethics, integrity and standards are really important to me.”

“My first impressions are that this is an incredibly welcoming and forward-thinking police service. I can’t wait to get started.”