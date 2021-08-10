A new bakery and coffee house has opened in the heart of Brean.

Bread & Butter is managed by Pier 59 Somerset and aims to offer great coffee and freshly-baked products throughout the day that can either be enjoyed inside the newly refurbished cafe or on the go.

Spokeswoman Kayleigh Potter says: “With a wide selection of sweet and savoury treats, meal deals and freshly ground coffee, as well as gluten free and vegan options, there truly is something for everyone to enjoy.”

“We also work with local suppliers to ensure only the best products are selected and make their way to your plate.”

Owned by Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity, its Loyalty Cards can also be used as payment.