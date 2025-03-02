0.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Mar 02, 2025
News

New Banksy-style artwork appears in Brean with reward on offer to finder

This new Banksy-styled piece of artwork has appeared in Brean with a reward on offer by the artist for the first finder of the piece.

The artist, who goes by the pseudonym Disney.b32, has created the hidden artwork in a secret location in Brean.

It features a black-and-white clown with a bright red nose on a brick wall. The exact location is unknown, and whoever discovers the artwork will also get to keep a signed print with the spray painted words ‘Finders Keepers’ included.

The artist says: “For me, cutting shapes out of card and elusively wondering through the shadows alone in the witching hour painting by touch light with nobody else around gives me a sense of freedom an escapism.”

Disney’s work is featured on Instagram using the handle @Disney.b32

There have been Banksy-style works of street art in our area. Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that a similar Banksy-style image had appeared at the entrance to Brean beach in August 2021.

A separate piece of art in Brean of a spray-painted black and white image of a girl reading a newspaper was also reported here in October 2021.

