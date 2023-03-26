A new beauty salon specialising in facial treatments is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The Brow Bar is opening in Victoria Street at a vacant unit opposite Burnham’s Ritz Cinema.

Owner Teri Moroney has been offering her treatments from her home for the last two years and is now moving to a permanent base.

“I’m offering treatments such as eyebrow wax, tinting, threading, brow lamination, dermaplaning, facials and lots more,” she says.

“The beauty industry is a big change for me that came about around 2 years ago after losing my husband to cancer age 40, and being left with 3 young boys and a job that would just not work/fit in.”

“I decided to start doing beauty courses and set up a little Beauty Room from my home and absolutely loved it, with a particular interest in eyebrow treatment.”

“Now, after 2 years, I have decided to bite the bullet and expand to a shop in town.”

“I am delighted to be opening in April,” she adds.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: