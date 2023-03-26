A new beauty salon specialising in facial treatments is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The Brow Bar is opening in Victoria Street at a vacant unit opposite Burnham’s Ritz Cinema.

Owner Teri Moroney has been offering her treatments from her home for the last two years and is now moving to a permanent base.

“I’m offering treatments such as eyebrow wax, tinting, threading, brow lamination, dermaplaning, facials and lots more,” she says.

“The beauty industry is a big change for me that came about around 2 years ago after losing my husband to cancer age 40, and being left with 3 young boys and a job that would just not work/fit in.”

“I decided to start doing beauty courses and set up a little Beauty Room from my home and absolutely loved it, with a particular interest in eyebrow treatment.”

“Now, after 2 years, I have decided to bite the bullet and expand to a shop in town.”

“I am delighted to be opening in April,” she adds.