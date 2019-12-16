A new beginners drawing course for adults is set to be held in Brent Knoll in January.

Local tutor Ade Bowen is holding the course over six weeks from Thursday 9th January and says it will be a “fun and relaxed course that will teach you how to draw shape, form, texture, proportion and perspective.”

He adds: “We will look at the subjects of drawing landscapes, the human form, animals and still life.”

Ade is a local author, illustrator and entertainer with over 12 years experience of teaching art in adult education.

The course costs £48 for 6 weeks and runs from 10am to 12 noon on Thursdays from January 9th, 2020.

He adds: “It would make an excellent Christmas present for someone, or a nice purchase for someone looking for a new challenge in 2020.”

Places can be booked online here or for any questions, people can email adeauthor@yahoo.com or call 01934 620949.