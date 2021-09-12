A new memorial bench has been unveiled outside a Burnham-On-Sea club in memory of a popular member who passed away earlier this year.

The Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street has installed the bench outside its premises in memory of David Foulds, who died of Cancer aged 67 in January as reported here.

The club’s manager Paul Hale unveiled the new bench over the weekend accompanied by two of David’s close friends, Elaine Walker and Linda Pilling, pictured here.

Paul told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “David was an active and popular member of the club for many years, serving as a steward and committee member.”

“So our committee decided to buy the memorial bench and plaque outside the club as a permanent memory.”

The bench has been fully secured and the front of the club is covered by CCTV.