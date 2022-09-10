A Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge service providing low-cost surplus food to local families has moved to a bigger premises as demand continues to grow.

The Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Local Pantry has moved to Trowbridge Close Community Hall in Highbridge, picturd here.

The pantry is used by over 50 families every week and aims to reduce amounts of local food waste while also helping those in most need.

The project is being run by volunteers from Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub and Burnham Baptist Church, working in partnership with food charity FareShare South West.

Morland Community Hub’s Roger Keen, who is the team lead for the pantry project, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have a new licence from Homes In Sedgemoor to use the Trowbridge Close Community Hall.”

“This allows us to expand the pantry service, meeting a growing need for low cost food over the coming months. This hall provides us with more space and a dedicated space for the pantry.”

Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard recently praised the team during a visit to the pantry over the summer, telling Burnham-On-Sea.com: “In these difficult economic times when some people are struggling with the cost of living, this is an important service. I thank the team for their absolutely wonderful work.”

The group offers a membership scheme to local residents at a weekly cost of £3.50 which provides a selection of 10-15 food products each week to save perfectly good food from going to waste while also saving families money on food bills.

The opening hours of the Local Pantry are Fridays, 1pm-3pm. Donations of home grown produce such as veg are welcome. The pantry is also funded by Somerset County Council and supported by Sedgemoor District Council.