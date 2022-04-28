The Right Reverend Michael Beasley has been named as the new Bishop of Bath and Wells.

Mr Beasley is currently the Bishop of Hertford and was an epidemiologist before becoming a full time member of the Church of England.

He was a member of the Church’s Covid task force during the pandemic.

He replaces Peter Hancock, who announced his early retirement after seven years in the role, because of ongoing leukaemia treatment.

The appointment of a new bishop is made by the Queen, on the advice of the prime minister, following an established process which involves representatives from the diocese, the archbishops and national representatives from General Synod.

Before his ordination as Bishop of Hertford in the Diocese of St Albans, Mr Beasley served as director of mission in the Diocese of Oxford.

A scientist by background, he was an epidemiologist specialising in infectious diseases of children in low-income countries.

As well as being a member of the Church of England’s Covid task force he also worked with Unicef, the NHS, the government and leaders of different faiths to launch vaccinaid.org which has raised more than £10m in support of vaccination for low-income countries.