New blow to Somerset Council’s finances as government issues formal notice

The government has issued a formal notice to Somerset Council this week, ordering it to urgently address its “fragile financial position”.

A ‘best value notice’ has been sent by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government – which is a formal, non-statutory improvement and assurance process through which Government monitors progress against agreed improvement plans.

The authority’s financial struggles see it currently holding hundreds of millions of pounds in debt. When the new council was created in April 2023, it inherited all the debt from Somerset County Council and the four district councils which it replaced.

The notice, dated Wednesday, July 15th, states: “The Department acknowledges the steps you are already taking to address issues at Somerset Council. However, ministers remain concerned as to Somerset’s capacity to comply with its Best Value Duty under the Local Government Act 1999 and consider that action is necessary to address those concerns transparently and at pace.”

Somerset Council says much of the required evidence is already in place through work underway across the organisation, and stresses that it remains fully responsible for local decision‑making and service delivery.

The Council has repeatedly highlighted the scale of the challenges it faces — including rising costs in adult social care, children’s services, SEND and homelessness — alongside a funding system it argues does not reflect the realities of running services in a large rural county.

It says it has already taken steps in anticipation of increased external scrutiny, including commissioning an independent CIPFA review and establishing an Improvement Advisory Board.

Council Leader Bill Revans says the announcement was “serious” but not unexpected. He added that essential services would continue to operate and that the Council’s commitment to improving services and achieving financial sustainability “remains unchanged.”

“We recognise the seriousness of today’s announcement and we accept the need to demonstrate continued improvement,” he said. “We have been honest about the challenges we face, we have a clear plan, and we are taking the actions needed to secure Somerset’s future. Our focus now is on maintaining momentum, delivering improvement and demonstrating progress.”

He said the Council aims to set a balanced budget in 2027–28 without relying on exceptional financial support, but warned that demand‑led pressures — particularly in care services — remain significant.

Opposition groups also responded to the notice.

Conservative Opposition Leader Councillor Diogo Rodrigues described the Government’s decision as a “damning verdict” on the Liberal Democrat administration’s handling of finances over the past four years. He criticised what he called “financial mismanagement,” citing consultant spending, job cuts, temporary staffing costs and poor property sales. He said the notice “must be a turning point” and urged the administration to “accept responsibility” and work with all councillors to restore sound financial management.

Labour Group Leader Councillor Leigh Redman said the notice was “a serious matter” but should be treated as an opportunity to demonstrate improvement. He called for cross‑party cooperation rather than political point‑scoring, saying residents expect a council that is financially sustainable, well governed and focused on delivering effective services.

“This should bring members of all political groups, officers and partners together with a shared focus on strengthening the council and maintaining public confidence,” he said. “Ultimately, everyone involved wants the same outcome: a strong, sustainable Somerset Council that delivers high‑quality services and provides the best possible value for residents.”