A new boat launching tractor has this week been formally unveiled by a long-running Burnham-On-Sea group following a £28,000 grant funding boost.

Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Society has been awarded the major grant from Somerset Community Foundation to purchase the tractor alongside additional funding raised by club members.

“The tractor will be of great assistance when safely launching boats from the beach at Burnham-On-Sea given that it is one of the most difficult beaches to launch from on the Bristol Channel,” a spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Over the recent years the mud and silt have built up on the beach, restricting the window of opportunity to launch even when using our own 4×4 vehicles.”

“After a lot of hours researching and enquiring about tractors of many sizes and shapes by the committee, a short list of options was arrived at. The shortlist was put to the members and we voted to buy a John Deere 5058E from local company Hunt Forest.”

“We held a competition for one of our 18 junior members to name our new tractor. This was voted at our last club meeting and our new John Deere is now called ‘Lean Green Pulling Machine’ with the competition won by Jack Saxby.”

“The tractor will be available to launch all our members by prior arrangement and, we are hoping that having the tractor will help us attract new members, as having your own vehicle to launch will no longer be necessary.”

The boat owners club was established in 1976 and prides itself on being conservation minded and affiliated with the Angling Trust and Bristol Channel Federation of Sea Anglers.

“The aim of our Association is to provide a club for small boat owners and to further the sport of small boat angling. It is our policy to expand on the successful foundation built up over the years, which has provided an almost unique sense of comradeship between all.”

“The opportunity to have the tractor has only been realised due to the hard work and dedication of committee members. All our club members would like to thank them for all the hours they have put in achieve this.”

The modern new tractor replaces an aging tractor that had been used for several decades.

Anyone interested in joining the club can find membership details and club dates at burnhamboats.co.uk and on social media.

Pictured: Alex Wharton (Chairman); John May (Club President); Simon Stroud (Club Secretary); Ian Tench (Junior Secretary); Sarah Tench (Treasurer); Dom Stroud (Club Member); Charlie Stroud (Junior member); Chris Lindsey (Club Member); Rob Wall (Hunt Forest) and Pete Stolze (Somerset Community Foundation)