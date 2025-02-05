New Bridgwater tidal barrier receives £43 million of funding from the Government

The Bridgwater Tidal Barrier Flood Defence Scheme is to receive £43 million from the Government as it today (Wednesday) unveils a package of projects around the UK aimed at boosting flood defences.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) says a record two-year investment of £2.65 billion will benefit 52,000 properties across the country.

The Bridgwater Tidal Barrier, pictured, is set to be an operational site by 2027. It aims to better protect 11,300 homes and 1,500 businesses from tidal flooding in Bridgwater and nearby communities and also provide £2 billion in benefits to the local area.

The cost of the whole scheme, including barrier, operational site, downstream flood banks at Chilton Trinity, Pawlett and Combwich and 12 upstream sites with improved fish and eel passage, is £249 million.

The Bridgwater tidal barrier will be constructed across the River Parrett between Express Park and Chilton Trinity. It will have two vertical lift gates which can be closed to prevent water from flowing upstream during very high tides in the Bristol Channel, protecting 11,300 homes in Bridgwater and neighbouring villages from flooding.

The barrier will have a footbridge running over the top to enable pedestrian and cycling access to both sides of the river.

New flood defences will also be created downstream of the barrier to prevent flooding in that area and protect numerous species, including eels and fish.

The new tidal barrier was one of the major projects identified within the Somerset 20-year flood action plan, which was created in early-2014 in response to the serious floods which hit the Somerset Levels and Moors in the winter of 2013/14.

The Government says it has secured £49 million in partnership funding. Full business case approval in September unlocked a further £200 million from Flood Defence Grant-in-Aid (FDGiA). The £43 million investment announced by Defra today forms part of the FDGiA allocation.

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Reed says: “The storms this winter have devastated lives and livelihoods. The role of any Government is to protect its citizens. Under our Plan for Change, we are investing a record £2.65 billion to build and maintenance flood defences to protect lives, homes and businesses from the dangers of flooding.”

Environment Agency Chair Alan Lovell adds: “The impact of flooding on our communities will only become greater as climate change brings more extreme weather, like Storms Bert, Conall and Eowyn. With this new funding, we will work closely with the Government to deliver the vital projects that are needed across the country, ensuring our investment goes to those communities who need it the most.”