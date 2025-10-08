8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Oct 09, 2025
News

New ‘Buddy Bus’ unveiled for East Brent children thanks to local trust support

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A brand-new ‘Buddy Bus’ has been unveiled at East Brent CofE Academy, bringing smiles to the school’s youngest pupils thanks to generous support from local organisations.

The bus was purchased with funding from The Nuttall Trust, a charitable organisation run by Barrington and Sons in Burnham-On-Sea, which supports residents in Brent Knoll, East Brent, Mark and Lympsham. Additional contributions were made by the school’s PTA, Friends of East Brent School.

The new Reception cohort are pictured here enjoying the bus this week, which will be used to support school activities.

A spokesperson at East Brent CofE Academy says: “We’re incredibly grateful to The Nuttall Trust and our PTA for making this possible. The children are thrilled, and it’s already proving to be a fantastic resource.”

