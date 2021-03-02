Briarwood Supplies Builders Merchants, a subsidiary of the well-established roofing supplier Briarwood Products, opens its doors at its new site in Highbridge this week.

Due to growth in demand for Briarwood’s readily available building components, the company took the decision to open the new dedicated Builders supply depot to replace the existing trade counter at the Briarwood Product Headquarters.

Based on the Isleport Business Park in Bennett Road, Highbridge, Briarwood Supplies will service both the local trade and public in the South West region.

Thanks to the stock support, and buying power offered by Briarwood Products, Briarwood Supplies says it offers stock and prices to rival its competitors, providing a huge range of PVC guttering and underground drainage, sealants, fixings, tanalised timber, zed purlins and tools as well as the Briarwood flagship fibre cement profiled sheets and metal profiled sheets. There is also a large range of factory seconds available.

Oliver Janes, Managing Director at Briarwood, says: “Briarwood Supplies is here to offer a complete solution for industrial, agricultural and domestic building materials. We noticed that many of the products that our customers use on a daily basis have limited stock availability in the South West.”

“With Briarwood Supplies, everything that is needed is stocked, on the ground, available to collect within minutes. Opening our own dedicated supplies outlet providing easy access to both the trade and the general public seemed like the next logical step for the Briarwood group.”

Briarwood Supplies is now open to customers and is also currently taking orders by phone and email, for delivery and collection. Items are also available via Briarwood Supplies eBAY Store, and Facebook marketplace with an eCommerce website going live soon.