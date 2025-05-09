New Burnham and Highbridge history photo archive to open tomorrow

A special event is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre on Sunday (May 11th) to mark the opening of a new history photo archive.

The ‘Past and Present’ event, from 10am-4pm, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the North Sedgemoor Local History Group and provide the first viewing of the Bob & Winston Thomas local history archive.

The group’s John Strickland says: “Step back to a time when clay was dug from the ponds at Apex Park for the Colthurst & Symons Brick and Tiles works. See images of many of the local people employed at this works together examples of the bricks and tiles they made. Bricks made by the earlier company Apex giving the Park its named are also on display.”

“Do you remember standing on the wooden pedestrian foot bridge in Highbridge while the steam train passed underneath? Come and see images of this bridge and the line from the Burnham S&D station platform into Burnham and down the Jetty.”

“Read about the numerous schools in Burnham and Highbridge. Perhaps you went to St Andrew’s on the seafront and are in one of the images from the 1920’s to the 1960’s or you want to read the one of the headmaster’s annual logbooks from 1863 to 1973.”

“Did you attend St Christopher’s School and are interested in see the school magazines from 1967 to 1980? Or maybe you are in the image of Oakover school pupils in Ms Beattie’s time.”

“Did any of your relatives attend the Somerset County Jamboree in Whitsun 1951 as we have the souvenir programme displayed.

Images include: The Highbridge Football team of 1904, & Cricket Team; W.J. Poples staff celebration dinner of 1953 in the old Town Hall. The Royal visit in 1958. Bland’s sawmills in Highbridge were one of many employers with some of the local people named in a photograph. St John’s Cadets and Officers outside the Railway Hotel in Market Street.

Wilts United Daries staff at a celebration dinner and members of their football team. A plan of Highbridge Public Houses and shops over 100 years from the early 1900’s. A series of aerial views of Highbridge from the 1860 to 2000.

Other topics on display include: Holts Brewery – photos, bottles, casks, and notices. There’s also a collection of historic artefacts and photos of the Portishead Radio Station that was situated where Mulholland Drive is now. Also featured are The La Retraite Convent pupils and staff plus The history of the King Alfred (1610) Sports Centre.

John adds: “In Room 4 you will be able to see the Bob and Winston Thomas archive. Bob and his father Winston collected items associated with local history and recorded changes to both towns. These included historical photos of many of the main streets of Burnham and Highbridge – maybe you live there now. Also included are microfiche films of local newspapers from 1884 which can be viewed via a reader.”

“There will be a slide show of past and present photos of both towns from the Bob Thomas archive collection.”

Refreshments will be available. The event will open at 10am and is free to attend but organisers will ask for donations to the Community Centre towards their overhead costs in holding this event.