Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Feb 12, 2026
New Burnham creative writing workshops to start with best-selling author

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new creative writing programme will begin at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this spring, offering local residents the chance to learn from best-selling author Jo Middleton.

The workshops, which run from Thursday 26th March for a four‑month term, take place at the theatre on the last Thursday of each month from 10am to 12pm.

Jo Middleton, known for her warm and encouraging teaching style, is the author of Playgroup and Prosecco and the comedy‑crime novels Happy Bloody Christmas and Not Another Bloody Christmas. She is currently working on her fourth book and has extensive experience leading creative writing courses across the UK.

The Princess Theatre says the new group will offer a welcoming and supportive space for anyone wanting to explore writing, whether they are complete beginners, returning after a break, or already working on a project.

Each two‑hour session includes guided exercises, playful prompts, and dedicated time to write and develop ideas.

Organisers say the workshops are designed to help people build confidence, develop a regular writing habit, and enjoy the creative process without pressure.

Pre‑booking is essential, with each session costing £15 through the Princess Theatre’s website.

More details and booking information can be found at:
https://theprincesstheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173670880

