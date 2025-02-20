New Burnham-On-Sea Addiction Recovery Cafe launches to support local community

A new ‘recovery cafe’ to support local people with addictions has launched in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

The Addiction Recovery Cafe is now held on the third Wednesday of every month between 1pm and 3pm at the Waffle Hub Cafe at Burnham Methodist Church.

“It is a new social support group for anyone who is in recovery from any type of addiction, whether that’s alcohol, drugs, sugar, gambling or overeating,” says John Kempton who is running the service with Rev Sharon Eldergill of St Andrew’s Church as chaplain.

“It is a free service that aims to bring people together to talk about recovery and share information so that local people with addictions do not feel alone in Burnham and Highbridge.”

“We can offer to refer people to AA and other addiction support services to help them in their recovery. Private conversations can also be arranged for those requiring additional support.”

Zara, who attended the first gathering this week, said the new cafe is “uplifting and a wonderful idea for the community. It’s a friendly place to go.”