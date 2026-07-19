New Burnham-On-Sea angels trail launches in town centre shops

Burnham-On-Sea shoppers are being encouraged to take part in a new angel‑themed treasure trail that launches today, Monday July 20th, bringing a burst of colour and creativity to the town centre as St Andrew’s Church marks 200 years since the arrival of its famous Grinling Gibbons angels.

The knitted‑angel hunt follows on from our recent report here about the annniversary.

Many hand‑knitted angels have been placed in shop windows along Burnham High Street, each one holding a secret letter for children to jot down as they make their way from one end of the town centre to the other.

When all the letters have been found, they can be rearranged to reveal the name of an angel, leading participants back to St Andrew’s Church where the final angel is waiting and small prizes are being handed out.

The trail has been created by volunteers from the parish and local community, with shops including Positive Wealth Creation, Sea Breeze, Nommees, Thomas’s, Truckle’s, V.J. Stores, Toy Master, Sea Foods, Sassy’s, the Bag Shop, Phone Guys and St Andrew’s Church itself all taking part.

Organisers say the angels have been designed to be fun, friendly and easy to spot, encouraging families to explore the High Street at their own pace throughout the holidays.

Treasure hunt sheets must be collected before starting and are available from St Andrew’s Church, Seabreeze, Hurleys or the Tourist Information Centre.

Volunteers at the church will be on hand between 11am and 3pm to help families get underway and to welcome those returning with their completed answers.

Once the letters have been unscrambled, children can head to the church to see the real carved angels and collect their prize.

The knitted angels will remain in place all summer, offering a free activity for families and visitors looking to enjoy Burnham’s town centre while learning more about the church’s history.

Read more here about the Grinling Gibbons angels history.