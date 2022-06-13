New-look signs have been introduced to try and make it clearer where dogs can be walked on Burnham-On-Sea beach to comply with local byelaws.

Sedgemoor District Council has installed the new signs on the sea wall entry points onto the beach along the North Esplanade, as pictured here.

The sign between The Pavilion and Maddocks Slade states simply: “May 1st – Sept 30th: Dogs are banned on this beach including walls, jetty and steps. Maximum fine £1,000.”

As we reported here, the new signs have been unveiled as part of an upgrade of beach and safety signage by the council before the start of the holiday season.

Some beach users said the old signs were confusing. A spokeswoman for Sedgemoor District Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our resorts team are in the process of replacing and updating the signs in Berrow, Brean and Burnham-On-Sea so hopefully some of these issues will be resolved.”

Rules on Burnham beach dog walking:

On Burnham-On-Sea beach, these are the restrictions and bylaws in place for dogs on the beach:

Beach area 1 (between the Jetty and the Pavilion) – Dogs are banned all year round on the beach, jetty and Esplanade steps.

– Dogs are banned all year round on the beach, jetty and Esplanade steps. Beach area 2 (between the Jetty and the Yacht club) – Dogs are banned on the beach and Esplanade steps from May to September each year. Outside of these dates dogs are permitted on this area of the beach.

– Dogs are banned on the beach and Esplanade steps from May to September each year. Outside of these dates dogs are permitted on this area of the beach. Beach area 3 (between the Pavilion and Maddocks Slade, north end of the sea wall) – Dogs are banned on this part of the beach and Esplanade steps from May to September each year. Outside of these dates dogs are permitted on this area of the beach.

For a map indicating the dog control areas in Burnham, click here.