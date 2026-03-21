New Burnham‑On‑Sea carpets and flooring retailer opens in town centre

A brand new carpets and flooring business has opened in Burnham‑On‑Sea town centre this week.

BOS Carpets & Flooring has launched its new showroom at 1 Regent Street, offering a wide range of flooring options.

The business stocks a large selection of carpet, vinyl and LVT, along with several varieties of artificial grass.

The company says it serves Burnham‑On‑Sea and the surrounding area, providing free no‑obligation quotes and a professional fitting service.

Owner Steven Frost, who has lived locally all his life, says opening the retail side of the business felt like the natural next step after many years working as a floorlayer for other companies.

He believes that supplying and fitting flooring directly allows the business to offer an efficient and competitively priced service.

Steven adds the aim is to make the whole process as easy and stress‑free as possible, especially for customers who may find choosing flooring a little daunting.

To mark the opening, BOS Carpets & Flooring is running a special promotion offering free underlay on all new orders.

The showroom can be contacted on 01278 258080 and more information is available here.