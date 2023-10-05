A new Burnham-On-Sea clothing bank has opened this week to help local people struggling with the cost of living.

The new community-run service launched on Thursday (October 5th) in the same building as Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank and the Waffle Hub Cafe – at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street.

Vicar Rev Steve Bennett cut a ribbon to open the new service alongside Waffle Hub co-ordinator Liz Bennett, Burnham’s Town Crier Alastair Murray and the Clothing Bank team.

Burnham Clothing Bank organisers Kim Chatwin and Emily Beaven said the new service has received lots of support and interest so far.

Kim told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The support has been amazing and we have been inundated with beautiful donations. The feedback from everyone has been very supportive.”

“We would also like to thank our sponsors: DB Improvements, Neal Willetts Designs, Batch Bathrooms, M & F Carpets, Asda and Tesco.”

Emily adds: “With the cost of living crisis affecting many local people, we are launching this new service to help them over the autumn and winter, providing clothes that they may be unable to afford.”

“The Clothing Bank is also a great way to recycle unwanted clothes that may otherwise be thrown away – instead, they will be helping local people.”

They are providing free clothing for a variety of ages, from babies up to adults. “The Methodist Church has kindly provided us with a storage area which is being tailored for our needs. The clothing needs to be clean and of a good wearable standard and will then be provided free to those who have a local need.”

Liz Bennett added: “The clothing bank fits well with the other organisations that have made the Waffle Hub their home. Today, we not only serve delicious waffles and provide a home for the clothing bank, we also welcomed the repair cafe for their monthly visit. There was a real buzz around the building!”

The new clothing bank service is open on a weekly basis every Thursday. See the Rescued Recycled Reused Burnham and Highbridge Community Clothing Bank for more details.

The Waffle Hub Community Cafe is open from 9am-5pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.