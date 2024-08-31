New Burnham-On-Sea DVLA crackdown sees untaxed cars clamped

Several motorists in Burnham-On-Sea have been hit by a new round of car-clampings by the DVLA.

The UK Government agency, using a private contractor, launched a crackdown on untaxed vehicles in the town on Friday (August 30th).

Vehicles were clamped in College Street, the B&M seafront car park, and in the High Street.

A DVLA spokeswoman said: “Wheel clamping is one of a range of enforcement measures used to tackle vehicle tax evasion.”

“As part of their enforcement activities, they travel around to different areas of the country to clamp or impound any untaxed vehicles seen on the road.”

“DVLA also takes action direct from our record, so we are able to issue late licensing penalties or out-of-court settlements direct to the keeper of an untaxed vehicle.”

It is the law that every vehicle registered in the UK must be taxed before being used or kept in public. Click here to check whether a vehicle is taxed and insured.