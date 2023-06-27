A new Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market is set to launch this Friday (June 30th) with stalls featuring a wide range of local produce.

A co-operative traders group has been formed to launch the new monthly markets in Burnham-On-Sea to replace the town’s Farmers Markets which were discontinued last month when the organisers said they had become “unviable,” as reported here.

The new indoor Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market will be located at Burnham Baptist Church in College Street from 9am-1pm.

It is being overseen by local traders Julie Dean and Mike Smith, pictured above.

Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have had lots of support and are looking forward to holding the first event with local traders, so we will have stalls inside and outside.”

“There will be a good variety of traders — some new and some original ones.” She also thanked Eat Festivals for their help and support.

The stalls at Burnham’s new market:

Somerset Orchard Farm – Fresh Apple juice, plants & Herbs, cut home grown flowers

Amy’s Wax Cottage / Local Handmade Wax Melts.

Busy Lizzies Kitchen /Handmade Cakes / Brownies/ Bakes /& Sweet Treats.

Midsomer Fudge / Locally produced Handmade Fudge in Large Variety of Flavours.

Mikes Pork / Locally Reared Rare Breed Old Spot Pork / Handmade Sausage Rolls & Pork Pies/ English Spring Lamb.

My Farmhouse Kitchen / Handmade Jams/Preserves/Chutneys/ Lemon Curd/ Marmalades/ Honey.

Nut Tree Farm / Locally Produced Goats Cheese / Quiches / Eggs / Fresh Seasonal Fruit & Veg.

Oven To You /Handmade Pastry Tarts & Sweet Treats.

Somerset natural Soaps / Locally made Natural Soaps / Bath & Body Products & Skin Care Range/& CBD Products

Times Past Cheese Dairy / Local Producer of a wide variety of Cheese including Cheddar & Draycott Blue & Smoked Cheese.