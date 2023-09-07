The second monthly Burnham-On-Sea craft market is set to take place in the town centre this Saturday (September 9th).

The new Burnham Makers Markets, which launched last month, are being held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am-1pm at Burnham Methodist Church.

They are run by Burnham trader Julie Dean, who also helped to launch the new monthly Burnham Independent Markets in June.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are so many talented crafters in the Burnham area who make their own hand-made items – from jewellery and glass to pottery, waxes and clothing – who now have a regular event to show their products.”

The new Makers Markets will be held on the second Saturday of every month and the church’s Waffle Hub community cafe will also be open.

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market line-up:

The line-up for Saturday September 9th includes:

Somerset Natural Soaps / Handmade locally, Natural Soaps , Bath & Body Products , CBD products & Natural Skin Care. Rachel’s by Rachel Rosemary Bespoke Stationary / Handmade cards, gift bags, tags, wedding horse shoes, invitations cards. Marble Magic / Hand crafted door plaques, pictures marble tables etc. Bespoke Eggs / Egg Craft (faberge’ish style) – decorated hand blown and cut eggs (chicken, goose, quail (Emu & Ostrich – bespoke orders), many ideal for Christmas decorations, Wine glass charms, Hanging Angels/Angel Earrings, Gemsai trees, Woodland Fairy scenes, Mermaid & Shells – (eggs are all free range eggs) DS Leatherwork / Local leather worker. Making a variety of handcrafted leather goods. Community Crafting / Home crafted candles in China cups and saucers napkin decoupage onto bottles shells and small household items home made cushions small bags ect. Caroline’s Crafts / Framed pictures made from coloured glass pieces and painted stones Hare by the Moon / felt crafts & handmade gifts. Jenny’s Art / Hand Sewn Toys, Christmas Decoration & Gifts Quantock Forget Me not / Handmade crystal jewelry, knitted toys and personalized frames.

