A new monthly Burnham-On-Sea craft market is set to be launched in the town centre this Saturday (August 12th).

The new Burnham Makers Markets will be held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am-1pm at Burnham Methodist Church.

They are being launched by Burnham trader Julie Dean, pictured above, who also helped to launch the new monthly Burnham Independent Markets in June as a replacement for the farmers markets.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are so many talented crafters in the Burnham area who make their own hand-made items – from jewellery and glass to pottery, waxes and clothing – who will now have a regular event to show their products.”

“There is plenty of demand for regular craft markets – we have had lots of crafters asking for stalls at the new independent markets but those are now full.”

The new Makers Markets will be held on the second Saturday of every month. The church’s Waffle Hub cafe will also be open.

For more details about the new Burnham Makers Markets, contact Julie via email at: somerset.natural@outlook.com