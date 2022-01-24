A new parent and baby group is set to launch in Burnham-On-Sea in February.

The new themed messy play sessions for babies under 18 months are set to be held on Monday afternoons from February 7th.

They will be held at Prim n Proper Pamper in Burnham’s College Street for ‘discoverers’ aged from 0-9 months between 12pm-12:45pm; and ‘Explorers’ aged 9-18 months from 1:30pm -2:15pm.

Costing £18.90 for 3 sessions, they will be held on 7th February with a theme of ‘Under the Sea’, 14th February with the theme ‘Valentines Week’ and 21st February with the theme ‘In the Garden’.

Organiser Angelene McCormack told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As a new mum myself with an early years background, I have combined my knowledge and experience to create ‘The Curious World of Babies’.”

“I believe there is a gap for parent and baby groups in Burnham-On-Sea and with support from another local business, Prim n Proper Pamper, I am able to run my messy play classes weekly.”

“Parent and baby groups can be a real lifeline for a new parent – it is an opportunity to meet others who can relate.”

“As for babies, they learn best through play and when the learning is made fun!”

“They have a natural curiosity to explore and discover the world around them. The activities will be theme based, and link to either a popular children’s book or nursery rhymes.”

To book, email bookings@ thecuriousworldofbabies.co.uk