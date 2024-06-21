New Burnham-On-Sea pedestrian crossing proposed for busy road near school

Proposals for a new Burnham-On-Sea road pedestrian crossing on a busy road near a town school and church have been unveiled.

Cllr Roger Keen, Burnham and Highbridge Deputy Mayor, says the crossing is needed in Oxford Street to improve safety outside St Joseph’s School.

He says: “I recently attended St Joseph’s School and was given a presentation by the children of year 4 on the findings they put together for cars passing the school entrance.

“I was impressed by the work the children had done, and how the results were put together and presented by them.”

“There is already a 20mph limit in place when the lights are flashing, otherwise it’s a 30mph road.”

“I am told the school no longer has a lollypop person. The results of the speed data show an alarming number of cars exceeding the 30mph limit.”

“I’m told a lot of parents park in the Catholic Church car park when dropping off or collecting their children, so they need to cross the main road to get to and from school.”

“The school and the PCSO that is working with the children have asked for us to look at the possibility of a proper pedestrian crossing on the B3139 Oxford Street outside the school, maybe by the Catholic Church.”

Cllr Keen has therefore proposed a motion to the Town Council for discussion at their next meeting. The motion reads: “That this council formally requests the Somerset Council Highways dept to look at the installation of a pedestrian crossing point on the B3139 Oxford Street, outside or near the St Joseph’s School entrance and the Catholic Church, this also has the support of the Police and the school.”

Councillors will consider the proposal at their meeting next week.