A brand new shop has announced its opening date in Burnham-On-Sea town centre selling quality sofas, chairs, mattresses and beds.

The Mammoth Comfort Centre will officially open on Monday 22nd January at 9am at 9-11 Burnham High Street, offering a range of ‘quality sitting and sleeping products featuring modern medical grade foam’.

It comes after a major refurbishment of the property since last autumn to modernise the premises, replacing a former antiques shop that closed last year.

The owners, Clare and Steve Scott, say it will sell Mammoth-branded sofas, chairs, mattresses and beds.

Steve told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “From mattresses designed to enhance the wellbeing of athletes, to rise and recline chairs for the less able, this new shop will provide an improved comfort level of sitting and sleeping for everyone.”

“Burnham will have the only shop in the UK whose display will include every Mammoth chair, sofa, rise and recline chair made using Mammoth medical grade foam and every mattress in Mammoth’s Active, Comfort and Essentials ranges and adjustable Independent Ranges of pure foam and foam on pocket springing.”

“Burnham’s newest shop will be the first in the country to receive delivery of all of Mammoth’s exciting new ranges. You will be able to try every option available under one roof. As Mammoth are releasing a brand-new collection, it has been decided to wait until everything is available, hence a short delay in opening.”

“At the other end of the age / fitness scale, the Mammoth foam seats in our Rise & Recline Chairs, and Mammoth’s Adjustable Motorised Beds help to relieve those most in need and, if medically qualifying, VAT free,” adds Steve, who also owns and runs Scott’s Furnishings in Victoria Street.

“There will be free local delivery on everything. Delivery to Birmingham and the Midlands, South Wales and the West Country will also be free of charge, subject to a minimum purchase. Included in the Free Delivery, the item is put into a room of your choice, unwrapped and assembled ready for use, all rubbish removed and, if required, take away the chair, sofa or bed that you are replacing. The disposal service is without any charge.”