A new shop specialising in west country food, drink and gifts has opened in Burnham-On-Sea High Street this week.

The new store, called #33, is located at 33 High Street and officially opens today (Tuesday).

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Ben Robinson says: “We have a wide range of west country products, from freshly made fudge and chocolate to local Marshfield ice cream for people as well as dogs!”

“We also also sell top quality Scrumpy cider from a local farm with a variety of types and strengths available.”

“We also have a variety of gifts, from clothes to toys, which will be appreciated by tourists and residents all year round.”

He added: “This is our second shop – the other one is already successful in Cheddar.”