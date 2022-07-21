A brand new shop selling mobile phones, repairs and accessories is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The Phone Guys – who already have a shop in Weston – are set to launch a new outlet in Burnham-On-Sea High Street this summer.

The company has taken over a vacant premises, pictured, that was previously occupied by The Smokehouse Kitchen before it recently moved into new premises.

Wayne McQuistin, who runs The Phone Guys, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There’s definitely a gap in the market in Burnham town centre for our service.”

“We will be offering mobile phone repairs – some of which can be completed in 30-minutes – and will sell new mobile phones, second-hand devices, plus accessories such as cases, screen protectors, headphones and headsets.”

“We take pride in being a part of the local community and we won’t rip people off – we provide a great service at great prices.”

“We look forward to welcoming customers soon in Burnham-On-Sea.”

 
