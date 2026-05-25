New Burnham-On-Sea town centre cafe opens for business

A new cafe has opened its doors in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

The College Street Cafe, located in place of the former Chintz Tea Rooms, opened on Bank Holiday Monday (May 25th).

The new venture at 1 College Street is being run by Emma Twig and Kevin Hasel, who said they were delighted to welcome their first customers on a busy opening day.

Kevin says the new cafe is serving a wide menu of hot and cold items, including breakfasts, a wide range of local ice creams, fresh milkshakes and lunches, with the team creating a relaxed spot for both locals and visitors.

“We had a busy opening day on Monday and look forward to welcoming more customers over the summer,” added Kevin. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays 8.30am-4pm.