A new coffee shop has opened for business this week in Burnham-On-Sea town centre after a five year delay.

The owner of Cosy Coffee in Cross Street opened the new cafe for business on Thursday (June 1st) with a line-up of ‘quality’ coffees and a menu of fresh food.

The premises, which is just off Burnham High Street, was originally due to open in 2018 but the owner struggled to find staff and the plans were then set back by the pandemic.

The building was previously a fish and chip shop and it has since been given a full refurbishment with a modern, new internal look. It also has a covered outside seating area.

The owner, Oktay Aka, already runs the popular BOS Cafe in Burnham-On-Sea High Street and several other businesses.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am delighted to have finally opened Cosy Coffee this week and to be welcoming customers. It is different to other cafes in the town with quality barrista coffees and special hot and cold drinks, plus a full menu of fresh paninis, sandwiches and cakes. It has really comfortable surroundings with modern furniture”