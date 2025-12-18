9.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 18, 2025
New Burnham-On-Sea youth club launches, offering activities for kids aged 8-14
News

New Burnham-On-Sea youth club launches, offering activities for kids aged 8-14

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new youth club has launched in Burnham-On-Sea this week, offering activities and support for children aged 8 to 14.

The Waffle Hub Youth Club, based at the Methodist Church in College Street, will run weekly sessions from Wednesday 7th January 2026 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

An opening event has given parents, carers and children the chance to meet organisers, enjoy fun games and activities, and sample refreshments. There was also an opportunity to enrol children at the club.

Organisers say each session will feature structured activities such as cake decorating, cooking, art projects, making friendship bracelets and more.

There will also be games, a quiet area, and space for those interested in tabletop gaming models provided by Crusader Games. A café area will serve snacks and drinks.

The Waffle Hub is also planning to launch a podcast soon involving young members, exploring issues affecting children and communities in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and surrounding villages. Training will be provided for those taking part, with robust policies in place around social media and the use of AI.

Donations of craft supplies, games, bean bag seats, and equipment such as pool or football tables are being sought to help support the club.

The Waffle Hub’s Caroline King says: “It is an exciting time for us as we move into evening activities, starting with The Waffle Hub Youth Club. We are well aware that while we love serving the local community during the day, there are many people who cannot come in then. This is why we are opening up more evening slots.”

Others interested in joining should email thewafflehubcommunitycafe@outlook.com for an enrollment form, or WhatsApp or Text 07707 865085 or pop into The Waffle Hub today or Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday next week (between 9am and 2pm). There is a small £2 cost per week per young person that covers activities, snacks and drinks.
