A new Burnham-On-Sea performance arts group is set to launch aimed at local people with additional needs.

The ‘Red Bus Performance Arts Group’ is for anyone with additional needs and their families who are interested in drama, singing, dancing, photography or video activities.

A welcome session will be held on Saturday January 15th between 10.30am-1pm at the Bay Centre in Cassis Close, Burnham-On-Sea.

“We are aiming to put on a show on June 4th called the ‘Summer of 2022: School is out for Summer’, and a full list of dates will be giving at this session for future rehearsals,” says a spokesman.

“We encourage people to come along, have some fun , and try something new!”

“If you are interested in joining us, or know of someone who might be interested, then please contact us at redbusperformingarts@gmail.com or call 07368 469180.”