A new group is being formed in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to seek improvements in local bus services.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Climate and Ecology Group is inviting residents to join the new bus group which will demand better local bus services and ensure there are timetables on bus stops and at locally accessible points.

The group will work alongside Somerset Bus Partnership who have been successful in driving for better services and work with Somerset Council to improve bus services.

Cllr Ganesh Gudka, Transport lead on the Climate and Ecology group, says: “Our transport plan has a clear hierarchy prioritising walking and cycling and use of buses for longer journeys.”

“Whilst we are working hard to promote less polluting private cars, we believe that decent affordable public transport alongside walking and cycling short distances, is a greener, healthier and more accessible solution for many people.”

“To achieve this we need people who can help us understand what a useful, viable bus network looks like, develop a campaign to have it implemented and promote the use of buses with information about routes, times and fares.”

Ruth Ackroyd, also a lead on transport and a part of the Our Highbridge group, adds: “Many people do not have access to a car or cannot drive. Without a bus service they are excluded from many activities.”

“Users who can explain what they need and work with providers to put that in place would be incredibly helpful in getting this right.”

If you are interested in joining the new Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Bus Group, contact cllr.lesley.millard@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk