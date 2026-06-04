New co-working business hub to launch in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this summer

A new co-working business hub is set to launch in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this summer.

The venture, called Lowtide, is taking shape inside the former tattoo shop in College Street, where refurbishment work is currently underway.

Owner Lyndon Bull says ‘Lowtide co-working space’ will offer a modern, flexible workspace just a few metres from the seafront and beach.

“Designed for freelancers, startups, growing businesses and those that want a desk away from home, we will combine fast connectivity and stylish work areas in a relaxed environment,” he says.

“It will offer a bright, modern workspace designed to help you focus, collaborate and thrive. We’re all about local enterprise and proud to support new businesses in discovering the benefits of working from the Somerset coast.”

Lyndon adds: “Having worked from home periodically since 2020, I know how important it is to find social collaboration at work so I want to put my passion for business back into Burnham and it’s that community that we’re building here together.”

“Hopefully it gives some folks the opportunity to grow that otherwise might not be ready to buy or rent their own space entirely yet.”

Anybody interested can drop them a message via Facebook here.

A Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade spokesperson added: “We very much welcome news of this launch which further adds to the variety of independent businesses in Burnham town centre and boosts the facilities for small businesses.”