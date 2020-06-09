A new cafe selling take-away snacks and drinks has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town street this week.

May’s Cafe has opened in place of Coffee Corner at the corner of Abingdon Street and Old Station Approach next to the town’s foundation.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owners Emily’s May and Joanne Whitbread say they have put in a place a number of safety measures to ensure they can open safely and comply with the Government’s Covid-19 guidance.

“We took over the cafe three days before the lockdown in March which was poor timing, but it has given us plenty of time to redecorate the interior with a wonderful seaside them and ensure everything is in place to welcome customers,” said Emily.

Joanne adds: “It’s not the opening we had planned, but we have full social distancing in place, a one-way system through the cafe, and regular cleaning through the day.”

The new cafe is initially offering a menu of quality take-away fresh hot and cold food plus drinks, with a full menu to come when guidelines allow.