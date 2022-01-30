A busy cafe in Highbridge is set to expand by opening a new premises in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Tuesday (February 1st).

The owner of ‘Ray’s’ cafe in Highbridge’s Commerce Way is to launch a new outlet with the same name in Burnham High Street.

Owner Stuart Carpenter says the new Burnham premises is opening in place of the former ‘L’s Cafe’ next to Burnham Shopping Centre in the High Street, which recently closed.

He says: “It’s a good opportunity for us to expand and bring our menu of traditional English breakfasts and freshly cooked hot food including lunches and dinners to Burnham.”

“I think there’s a need for a cafe that not only serves the holiday trade but provides quality traditional English food for locals.”

He is offering a 10% discount during the first week to readers who mention Burnham-On-Sea.com on placing food orders.