A new campaign to crackdown on dog fouling of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge paths and pavements is set to be launched later this summer by the Town Council.

At a meeting on Monday evening (July 10th), the council’s Town Improvements Committee gave the go-ahead to a new project to try and reduce fouling.

Previously the council carried out surveys to highlight the areas where dog fouling is an issue and a group of volunteers then helped to spray dog fouling spots and record the number of cases, highlighting the problem and encouraging dog owners to pick up.

Cllr James Warren, Chair of the council’s committee, said: “We would like to run this new campaign on a quarterly basis for one week at a time. We will run surveys to find the areas we need to concentrate on and find volunteers to help.”

“It has come to our attention that a lot of dog owners are not picking up after their dogs during evenings when it is darker. There are posters that are specially made to help with this which have glow in the dark eyes that have been successful in other parts of the UK.”

“We would also like to run a competition with local schools asking the children to produce a poster and the winning posters will be displayed on dog waste bins in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.”

The committee supported spending £240 to fund the campaign with spray paint and posters.