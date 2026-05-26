New Cancer Awareness Support Café launches in Highbridge with monthly drop‑in sessions

A new Cancer Awareness Support Café is launching in Highbridge next month, offering a friendly and informal space for anyone affected by cancer to meet others, share experiences and access information.

The group will hold its first session on Tuesday 2nd June, running from 11am–1pm at the Purple Spoon Café in Highbridge. The café will then meet on the first Tuesday of every month.

Organisers say the sessions are open to anyone who has had cancer, is currently undergoing treatment, or simply wants to learn more. The aim is to create a relaxed, welcoming environment where people can talk openly, meet new faces and, if they wish, discuss concerns or personal experiences.

The support café is being run with the help of local cafés and community partners, who hope the initiative will become a regular source of comfort and connection for residents across the area.

Sessions are free, informal and designed to be accessible to all. Organisers say they will be “pleased to see anyone who would like to come along.”